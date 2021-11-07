Armed Joliet man shot, killed by deputies after fatally stabbing grandfather

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – Will County deputies shot and killed an armed man who fatally stabbed his grandfather, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were called to a residential disturbance in the 300 block of Middletree Road in Joliet Township Saturday afternoon. Officers say 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad was armed with a knife and threatening to kill his 70-year-old grandfather.

Deputies say they tried to calm Muhammad down, but he lunged at his grandfather, fatally stabbing him in the neck.

Deputies shot Muhammad several times, Will County Sheriff’s Office added.

Muhammad died at the scene. His grandfather, Eldred Wells, died at a hospital.