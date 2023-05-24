MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An Algonquin man was sentenced to 50 years Tuesday after being found guilty of the murder of his mother and stepfather in 2021.

According to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers with the Algonquin Police Department responded to the 400 block of La Fox River Drive for a check for a well-being check on November 30, 2021, after a resident, Peter Almen, failed to show up to work that day.

Officers attempted to make contact at the residence with Almen and his wife, Elvira, however, nobody answered the door.

Officers spoke on the phone with Elvira’s son, 27-year-old Maxim Parnov, who also lived at the residence. Parnov denied knowledge of Peter and Elvira’s whereabouts but did tell officers that he had been arguing with Peter and Elvira in recent days.

Algonquin Police spoke with a neighbor who had surveillance video from that day which showed male subjects transferring a large object into the back of a U-Haul truck.

When later questioned about the presence of the U-Haul at the residence, Parnov told officers that he rented a U-Haul to move certain furniture from the residence and that he asked 4 landscapers working in the area to help him move the furniture.

On December 1, 2021, officers located a U-Haul truck that was rented by Parnov in a parking lot of a U-Haul rental facility.

A certified human remains detection dog was walked around the U-Haul truck and the dog alerted its K-9 handler that it detected human remains within. A warrant was obtained to search the U-Haul. Inside, officers located the deceased remains of Peter and Elvira Almen.

That same day, officers attempted to locate and speak with Parnov throughout the day. Parnov actively concealed his whereabouts and hid from law enforcement.

A friend of Parnov’s told officers that Parnov unexpectedly showed up at the friend’s residence the night before and told him that he had been fighting and arguing with his parents and that Parnov was asked to leave the residence.

Parnov told the friend that what happened next was unfortunate and it resulted in the passing of his parents. He reported that he did not know what to do, asked the friend how to sell his vehicle, and how to obtain a new identity.

Another friend of Parnov’s told officers that he was also contacted by Parnov during the late evening on November 30. This friend reported that Parnov told him he killed both of his parents by beating them to death and asked for help burying his parents.

Autopsies were conducted at the McHenry County Coroner’s Office and a pathologist opined that Peter and Elvira Almen both died as a result of multiple injuries due to assault.

Maxim Parnov, who was taken into custody in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, on Dec. 2, 2021. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years following his plea of guilty to first degree murder.