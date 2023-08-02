BERWYN, Ill. — USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the artist and conviction to an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Berwyn Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a letter carrier was robbed on the 1400 block of Home Avenue in Berwyn around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle is a stolen silver TOyota Highlander bearing Illinois license plate number CS86136.

One suspect was described as a Black male, in his early 20s, around 6-feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and a white surgical face mask.

Another suspect and driver was described as a Black male wearing a dark colored hooded shirt.

Suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact USPS at 877-876-2455. Say “Law Enforcement” and reference case number 4089614.