CHICAGO — Four people were injured and one is dead after a drive-by shooting that took place in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood overnight.

According to police, officers found multiple injured individuals near the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2:07 am. with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 40-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

A39-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

One victim told officers that the individual who fired shots was travelling in a car during the time of the shooting.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.