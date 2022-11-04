WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday.

Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.

Following a brief pursuit, police were able to take the suspects into custody at a nearby gas station.

Authorities allege three of the five women entered the store with large bags. After filling the bags with clothes for about three minutes, the women exited the department store and entered a waiting vehicle. The items stolen amounted to more than $9,500, authorities added.

Makayla Jones-Spencer Ahnamarie Brown Kenyuanna Gunby Navora Brashear Aalayah Allen

The list of defendants and charges are as follows:

Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, is charged with one count of burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of misdemeanor mob action.

Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, is charged with one count of burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of misdemeanor mob action.

Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, of Milwaukee, is charged with one count of burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of misdemeanor mob action, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer (Class 4 Felony), three counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, is charged with one count of burglary (Class 2 Felony), one count of misdemeanor mob action and one count of retail theft (Class 3 Felony)

Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, is charged with one count of burglary (Class 2 Felony), one count of misdemeanor mob action and one count of retail theft (Class 3 Felony)

Bond was set at $40,000 with 10% to apply for Brashear, Brown and Allen and $60,000 with 10% to apply for Gunby and Jones-Spencer.

All defendants are due in court on Dec. 2.