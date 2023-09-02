DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Texas man accused of robbing an ATM technician and leading police on a high-speed chase in Bensenville is in custody, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Police say the robbery happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday while an ATM technician was servicing a machine in the drive-thru lanes of the Chase Bank near Entry Drive and Grand Avenue.

Bensenville Police say 23-year-old Earnest Hudson, of Houston, Texas, and another man who has not yet been identified, pulled into one of the drive-thru lanes and allegedly approached the technician and ordered them to leave. Police say after the technician left, Hudson and the other offender allegedly took the ATM containers that had cash and checks inside before fleeing the scene in a Nissan Murano. A bank employee who witnessed the alleged robbery then called police.

Shortly after, just before 5 p.m., officers from the Elmhurst Police Department spotted the Nissan, which was allegedly being driven by Hudson, traveling southbound on Route 83. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police say during the pursuit, the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph before they eventually crashed the car in the 600 block of St. Charles Road in Maywood. Both people inside the car attempted to flee the scene, but officers caught up with Hudson after a brief pursuit and he was taken into custody.

Officers say they recovered $38,000 in cash from the suspect and the vehicle.

During a hearing on Friday, a judge set Hudson’s bond at $1.5 million.