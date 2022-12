CHICAGO — A three-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot inside a house in the Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident happened at the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say a man accidentally fired the gun while attempting to holster it.

According to police, the boy was hit in the shin and is in good condition. There is no word on whether the man will face charges.