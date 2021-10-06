3 felons charged with firearm possession in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Three felons were arrested for gun possession in suburban Waukegan, according to police.

On Sept. 21, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Waukegan Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the 2000 block of Pine Street for a reported “suspicious person call.” A victim told officers that a man was tapping on the glass at the window of their apartment.

Officers did not find the man but did locate a loaded 9mm handgun.

Further investigation linked authorities to Michael A. Ingersoll, 31, of Waukegan. As a result, police issued an arrest warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Michael A. Ingersoll

Eric Bickwermert

Nicholas Maples

On Tuesday, around 7: 30 p.m., Ingersoll was found driving a vehicle in the 400 block of Hickory Street in Waukegan. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and took Ingersoll into custody.

Riding with Ingersoll were Eric Bickwermert, 33, of Zion and Nicholas Maples, 37, of Luthersville, Georgia.

During the traffic stop, two loaded handguns — a .380 and a 9mm. — were found in the vehicle. All three occupants were arrested and charged each with possessing a firearm.

All three appeared in bond court Wednesday.