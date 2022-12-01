WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a domestic incident Thursday in Will County, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, of Crete, with multiple injuries, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. A 36-year-old man, of Wisconsin, was also inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said a firearm may have been fired inside and outside the home, but it doesn’t appear anyone was shot. They were all were taken to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition after they were “cut and stabbed with a knife and possibly shot.”

It appears the couple from Crete will “survive their injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man from Wisconsin attacked the couple and is related to them by marriage, the sheriff’s office said. The incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office is working with local and state police agencies to check the welfare of other family members, according to the release.

Neighbors in the Plum Valley subdivision in Crete tell WGN they didn’t hear anything but they noticed the police lights around and grew concerned.