20-year-old Wheeling man charged with felony child porn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Cook County have charged a 20-year-old Wheeling man with possession, solicitation, and dissemination of child pornography after investigators discovered lewd images and videos of children under the age of 13 on his cellphone.

Matthew Bautista, of the 400 block of South Navajo Trail, appeared in court Friday, Dec. 17. Authorities released Bautista from police custody after he posted bond.

Authorities say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities to Bautista, who allegedly possessed 15 images and videos of child pornography.

Upon learning that Bautista was allegedly sharing pornographic images and videos through an undisclosed mobile app, authorities searched his home and seized his phone. Investigators found more than 200 pornographic images on Bautista’s phone.

Bautista admitted to investigators that he used his cellphone to view and share child pornography illegally.