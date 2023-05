BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 20-year-old man is dead after he was found shot Saturday night in a backyard in Bolingbrook, police said.

Sian Carter, 20, was found by officers around 11:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive.

He was taken to a hospital and died.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

Additional details haven’t been released.

Anyone with information can also call detectives at 630-226-8620 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.