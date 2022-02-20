2 shot, woman arrested after meet-up gone wrong at Waukegan Walmart

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police have arrested a woman following her involvement in a double shooting Saturday afternoon in a suburban Walmart parking lot.

Desteny Rodriguez, of Round Lake, is charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held at Lake County Jail on $150,000 and is and is due back in court Wednesday.

Police allege Rodriguez and three other men linked to the Round Lake area agreed to gather at a Waukegan-area Walmart located in the 3900 block of Fountain Square.

The purpose of the meet-up was to exchange and trade guns, according to police.

Detectives allege Rodriquez arrived in an SUV with a man and tried to rob a sedan occupied by two males.

The sedan and SUV had an altercation in the parking lot and shots were fired, according to police.

Both vehicles then fled the scene.

Moments later, police learned of a multi-vehicle crash a short distance away. The male passenger inside the SUV had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Rodriquez, who was driving the SUV, was taken into custody.

Later, a sedan dropped off a second gunshot victim at a nearby hospital. The male suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was treated and later released by authorities.

Police have yet to locate the second occupant of the sedan.

Authorities recovered two semi-automatic pistols and an assault-style weapon at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.