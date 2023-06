ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Two people were shot Friday night at an entertainment center in Romeoville, according to police.

At least two people were shot at the Scene75 Entertainment Center in the 400 block of South Weber Road, police said.

They were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation is active and they are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-886-2141.