2 dead in suburban Worth bar shooting, police say

WORTH, Ill. — Two people were shot and killed at a south suburban bar Monday night, according to police. No suspects are in custody.

Authorities in Worth and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force say the shooting occurred at the Crossings Bar and Grill on West 11th Street just east of Harlem Avenue. Police did not release any details on what led to the gunfire but say investigators are still in the process of identifying all persons of interest and locating witnesses.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no threat to the public remains, police added.

Police said that a person identified and posted to social media as the alleged offender is not a suspect. However, the Worth Police Department asked that the general public steer clear of taking action into their own hands.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (708) 448-3979 ext#583.