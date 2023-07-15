BEACH PARK, Ill. — Two more suspects have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting last year outside a Beach Park mini mart.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron McCullough, 20, and Shelton Sherrod, 22, have now been charged.

Sherrod allegedly had been selling devices to convert guns into automatic weapons, prosecutors said. He faces more than 30 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and is being held on a $5 million bond.

McCullough is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said. He is being held in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and will be extradited after his sentence.

Jaziya Bankston and Dishelle Flores were previously charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis.

They were shot after an argument in what prosecutors described as a drug deal.

A third person, Christopher Williams, 22, was killed in the shootout.