ELGIN, Ill. — Police reported that two men were shot Friday night in Elgin.

Elgin police said the two men were located with gunshot wounds around 9:15 p.m. near the 100 block of East Chicago Street.

Police said the men were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being actively investigated and a subject is in custody.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

If there is any information that may assist, call 847-289-2600.