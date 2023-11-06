CHICAGO — Two men face federal charges for their alleged role in a string of bank robberies across the Chicago area, prosecutors announced Monday.

Charles Lawler, 53, of Villa Park and Tarandle Lee, 44, of Bolingbrook are accused of committing bank robberies in 2021 and 2022. Prosecutors allege the pair robbed four banks together. Lawler is also accused of robbing another bank on his own.

The incidents:

Sept. 22, 2021: Lawler allegedly robbed BMO Harris Bank in Naperville

Sept. 28, 2021: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed Old Second Bank in Lisle

Oct. 6, 2021: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed Bank Financial in Westmont

Jan. 3, 2022: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge

April 14, 2022: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove

Charles Lawler

Charles Lawler allegedly seen on surveillance video prior to the robbing Bank Financial, prosecutors say.

Charles Lawler allegedly seen on surveillance video at DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove.

Charles Lawler allegdly seen on surveillance video in Old Second Bank in Lisle.

Arraignments for both Lawler and Lee are set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.