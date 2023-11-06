CHICAGO — Two men face federal charges for their alleged role in a string of bank robberies across the Chicago area, prosecutors announced Monday.
Charles Lawler, 53, of Villa Park and Tarandle Lee, 44, of Bolingbrook are accused of committing bank robberies in 2021 and 2022. Prosecutors allege the pair robbed four banks together. Lawler is also accused of robbing another bank on his own.
The incidents:
- Sept. 22, 2021: Lawler allegedly robbed BMO Harris Bank in Naperville
- Sept. 28, 2021: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed Old Second Bank in Lisle
- Oct. 6, 2021: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed Bank Financial in Westmont
- Jan. 3, 2022: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge
- April 14, 2022: Lawler and Lee allegedly robbed DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove
Arraignments for both Lawler and Lee are set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.