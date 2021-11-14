2 found dead inside Riverside apartment after reported burglary ID’d

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Authorities have released the names of two people found dead Saturday inside a Riverside apartment following a reported burglary.

The victims were identified as Jeremy Lane, age 38, of Riverside and Taita Johnson, age 31, of Danville. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled both deaths a homicide by multiple gunshots.

Family-provided photo of Jeremy Lane and Taita Johnson. (Submitted)

Police said officers arrived at 63 Forest Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported burglary at the apartments at the address.

Riverside police said the incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 447-2700 ext. 306.