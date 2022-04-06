HAMMOND, Ind. — Two individuals suspected of carjackings in Chicago are behind bars after leading police on an overnight pursuit into Hammond, Indiana.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle crashed at Calumet and Michigan Avenue in Hammond.

Chicago police followed the vehicle into Indiana and state troopers took over.

Authorities arrested the offenders. The pair were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in Springfield unveiled a bill that would force car manufacturers to use technology to help law enforcement investigate carjackings 24/7.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who has long pushed for legislation addressing the spike in vehicular hijackings, was on hand.

In Chicago, carjackings have soared to a two-decade high.