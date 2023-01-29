Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills.

The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday morning, the three women were fatally shot along with seven other people.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a short-term rental home in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, north of Beverly Hills, police said in a press release.

The women were inside a car when they were struck, while four others were standing outside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Associated Press reported that all three fatalities were located inside the car that was parked outside of the home.

The four who were wounded were all in critical condition after the attack. Two of them took themselves to the hospital for care, while the other two were transported by ambulance, police said.

By mid-morning Saturday, two had improved to stable condition.

“We can confirm that this was a gun battle where the victims were shot,” said LAPD. “We can confirm that this was not an active shooter situation or incident.”

No information about the shooter or shooters was available, and the ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting as police continue investigating the case. Officers are looking into whether a party was taking place during the incident.

“Investigators are interviewing additional occupants and witnesses of what happened here,” said LAPD. “That’s why we are somewhat limited on the information we are releasing at this time to keep the integrity of that investigation.”

One neighbor tells KTLA that the home is often rented out for parties.

“It was a rental party house,” said Rachel David. “It’s not like all of a sudden this neighborhood is crazy. It was just that somebody didn’t check who was renting that house.”

Details are limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6890.