HANOVER PARK, Ill. – Two men face multiple felonies following the death of a 58-year-old.

Brandon Beamish, 27, of Joilet and Scott Smierciak, 25, of Minooka, face charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary in connection with the death of Fred Boerma.

Hanover Park Police Department said Boerma was found dead inside a home in the 7900 block of Northway Drive on May 16.

A judge denied bail for both men.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.