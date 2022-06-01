MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. —Two men are facing charges stemming from an April road rage shooting incident in McHenry County.

Prosecutors say Juan Colon of Waukegan and Joseph Crisara of Island Lake were in the same vehicle on April 24 when they got into an altercation with someone in another car.

Shots were fired but the victim in the other vehicle was not injured.

Juan Colon and Joseph Crisara (Photo: McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Colon faces several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Crisara faces several drug charges and is also charged with aiding a fugitive.