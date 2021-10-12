2 charged after shots fired at Harvey police officer

HARVEY, Ill. — Authorities arrested and charged two people, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, after shots were fired at a Harvey police officer Saturday night, according to police.

Police said an off-duty Harvey police officer on his way to work was shot at by an unknown perpetrator near the intersection of 154th Street and Woods Street. The perpetrator caused a car crash while fleeing the scene.

The officer stated that the occupants of a gray Ford Fusion were driving erratically and had begun shooting at him while in traffic before he returned fire.

The officer was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital and has been released in good condition.

Johnathan Andrews Jr., 25, is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Parole violation.

Jonheym J. Andrews, 25, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

