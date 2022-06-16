CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — Police in Chicago Ridge are looking for four suspects who stole $180,000 worth of jewelry.

Police responded to the Kay Jewelers in Chicago Ridge around 3:50 p.m. Sunday for the report of a robbery.

Surveillance photo of the four suspects. (Police)

Security cameras show four people entering the mall and heading to the jewelry store. Two stood as lookouts, while the other two smashed a display case with a crowbar.

The four suspects escaped in a black Chrysler 300 with no front plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 425-7831.