CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, someone inside a black sedan fired on a group of people as they were standing on the 3100 block of West Polk Street.

The teen, identified as Kierra Moore, was the only one hit and police haven’t said if she was targeted.

No one has been taken into custody. No further information was provided.