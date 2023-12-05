SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after police say an out-of-state teen was shot and killed in south suburban Sauk Village.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of Park Ave. following reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered 16-year-old Amanit Dismukes of Hammond, Indiana with multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While details remain limited, police said the shooting victim was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s crime tip line at 708-475-3679.