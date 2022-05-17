JOLIET, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy is charged in the shooting of a 17-year-old near a Joliet-area elementary school.

The 16-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the May 15 shooting near Meadowview Elementary School, located in the 2500 block of Mirage Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived in the area and discovered a 17-year-old juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. First responders took the boy to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed the 16- year-old was responsible for the shooting. On Monday, law enforcement took the boy into their custody at Plainfield Central High School.

A search warrant executed at the boy’s found uncovered a 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Prosecutors will charge the juvenile as an adult. A judge has ordered a $1 million bail.