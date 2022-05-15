3 suspects taken into custody at Waukegan Home Depot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A hail of gunfire at a North Chicago gas station claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, police said Sunday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., authorities arrived in the 100 block of Jackson following reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a Citgo.

An initial investigation found that the victim engaged with several occupants of an unidentified vehicle before the boy and someone from inside exchanged gunfire.

First responders took the wounded boy to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities recovered the suspect vehicle in a Waukegan-area Home Depot parking lot.

Police add that three suspects were taken into custody inside the department store.

The Lake County Major Crime Force asks anyone with information to Anyone with information should contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers.