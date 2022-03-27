OAK LAWN, Ill. — A shooting in Oak Lawn wounded a 14-year-old Chicago boy Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., the boy and an 18-year-old driver from Evergreen Park were traveling south in the 9500 block of Pulaski Road when occupants from a black Audi SUV began shooting at them. Authorities said the Audi continued to follow the two teens to a gas station in the area of 103rd and Cicero and opened fire towards the vehicle once more.

The 14-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries with one gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Police recovered several shell casings.

A marked squad car driven by an Oak Lawn Police Officer responding to the call was struck with one round as the officer drove through the intersection at Cicero and 103rd St. The officer was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact police at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.