EVANSTON — A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after Evanston police say she was shot Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers responding to the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed the girl to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, an early investigation suggests an unknown offender fired a gun over a fence into a backyard occupied by several juveniles.

No additional details were made available. No offender is in custody.

A WGN News crew is headed to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.