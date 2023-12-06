LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – A recent human trafficking suppression operation resulted in the arrest of 12 men, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group conducted a web-based operation targeting customers of prositutes.

When the “Johns” arrived and offered money to undercover detectives for the sexual acts, they were arrested and booked at Lake County Jail.

The following individuals have all been charged with solicitation of a sexual act:

Nicholas B. Steele, 44, of the 18100 block of Loretta Drive, Marengo

Victor Andrala, 43, of the 1500 block of Eva Avenue, Park City

Traian Big, 49, of the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue, Chicago

Steven D. Carr, 71, of the 1200 block of North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Israel G. Cisneros-Sanchez, 31, of the 1300 block of Abbington Lane, Round Lake

Douglas M. Dockery, 36, of the 4100 block of Harvard Street, Arlington Heights

Christian Felix, 19, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan

Nicholas A. Huemann, 22, of the 100 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry

Ryan A. Juga, 42, of the 7100 block of 36 th Avenue, Kenosha, WI

Avenue, Kenosha, WI Aliaksandr Kors, 33, of the 23600 block of Raleigh Drive, Lincolnshire

Michael P. Marciano, 43, of the 33200 block of Valley View Drive, Round Lake

Theodore E. Pfaff, 39, of the 4500 block of Hemlock Street, Crystal Lake

“It is a well-known fact that many are forced into this type of ‘sex work’ through physical force, fraud, and coercion,” said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. “Many of them are victims of human trafficking. There is no doubt that if we reduce the demand for this type of activity, we reduce the need for the supply, making positive strides toward reducing human trafficking.”

All 12 individuals are due in court on Thursday, Dec. 21.