LOMBARD — A man accused of firing a weapon into a west suburban Lombard home is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Brian Redmond, 31, of Warrenville is charged with shooting a gun six times into a home on North Joyce Road last Friday, Dec. 2, in what police called a domestic incident.

Prosecutors say Redmond was asked to leave the residence earlier in the day. Once outside the home, Redmond allegedly threatened one of the occupants by saying ‘You know I’ll kill ya, right?” Prosecutors allege Redmond also told another occupant, “Watch what I do – you know I’ll shoot you, right?”

Redmond allegedly returned to the scene a short time later and fired a half dozen shots into the upstairs bedroom window.

No one was struck.

Authorities arrested Redmond the next day. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice, both felonies. He is next due in court on Jan. 10.