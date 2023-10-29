INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after ten people ages 16-22 were shot, leaving one dead, after a party on Indy’s northeast side Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers said the incident happened around midnight in the 5100 block of East 65th Street.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots in the area and saw a large crowd of people fleeing the area.

Officers found at least ten victims with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims is a woman who died after the shooting.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Police say all the other victims are between the ages of 16-22 years old and are not in critical condition.

Police said there was large gathering of teenagers and young adults in the area when gunfire broke out.

“This Halloween event was specifically promoted and geared towards teens and young adults,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “We also need to hold accountable those who organize these type of events.”

Officers also stated that they detained several people at the scene and located multiple firearms. Investigators are still working to learn their involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.