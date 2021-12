COOK COUNTY, Ill. – One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Interstate 57 near 159th Street.

Illinois State Police said Sunday, around 3:20 p.m., one person was seriously wounded by gunfire.

Traffic was diverted to 167th Street while troopers conducted their investigation. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

Due to the early stages of an investigation, troopers did not disclose any information about a suspect, motive, or vehicle of interest.