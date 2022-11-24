WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night.

Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot.

The men were transported to hospitals for treatment. One man from North Chicago in his 20s suffered serious injuries and the two other men, one from North Chicago and the other from Waukegan, in their 30s-40s, are in stable condition.

The man in his 20s succumbed to his injured and was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

As of right now the police say the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Investigators believe that the man who fired shots, fired multiple rounds while the three men were located in the parking lot. No one was shot in any specific store.

There is no one in custody at the time and police are actively investgating this incident.