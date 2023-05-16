FOX LAKE, Ill. — An argument between two brothers reportedly turned deadly following a shooting inside a restaurant kitchen in Fox Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the Fox Lake Police Department, officers responded to the Dockers Restaurant & Lounge on the 20 block of West Grand Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fox Lake police said an argument ensued between two brothers inside the restaurant kitchen before shots were reportedly exchanged. It’s unclear if both involved had a gun.

One of the brothers passed away following the incident. The other was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Many of the restaurant patrons reportedly didn’t know what was going on until police arrived.

“We were wondering why we didn’t get our delivery right away,” Fox Lake Chief of Police said patrons told authorities. “They didn’t get served so they had gotten up to leave.”

There is no threat to the public at this time. The coroner and major crimes task force have responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.