1 dead, 3 wounded in Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and three people were injured in a shooting in Park Manor.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning near 65th Street and calumet Avenue.

Police said two women were sitting in a car when a man walked up and opened fire. The shooter also hit two men who were standing on the sidewalk nearby.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the back and refused emergency medical treatment.

A 21-year-old man was self-transported to the University of Chicaho Medical Center in good condition after being shot in the ankle.

Another man sustained a graze wound to the hand and refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.