DEKALB, Ill. — A 19-year-old man is dead and another person was injured in a shooting late Thursday night in DeKalb, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Russell Road, about a block north of the Northern Illinois University campus.

When officers arrived, they found Marlon King, 19, and another person who had been shot, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

King died and the other person, whose identity hasn’t been released, was flown to a Rockford hospital, police said. Their condition hasn’t been released.

During an investigation, detectives learned there was a confrontation that led to multiple people firing shots, according to the release.

Jayden Hernandez, 19, of DeKalb, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, mob action and resisting a peace officer.

Carreon Scott, 20, of DeKalb, was preliminary charged with first degree murder and mob action.

A safety bulletin from the university said the shooting happened off-campus.

Additional information hasn’t been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-748-8400.