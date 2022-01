CHICAGO - There is a new addition coming to the United Center in the near future as fans who'd like to have a little "skin in the game" can get the chance to do so at the venue.

On Monday, the United Center announced that they're partnering FanDuel to build a new two-story, in-arena sportsbook that will be the first of its kind at the stadium. It will be adjacent to the atrium, which underwent a major renovation a few years back.