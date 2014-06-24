Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV

WGN-TV provides notice of job openings to qualified organizations that request such notices. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or one that refers job seekers to potential employers, and you wish to receive notice of job openings at WGN-TV, send a letter to WGN-TV identifying your organization, describing the employment related service you provide, and request to be placed on our job referral mailing list.

Human Resources Representative

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

For a listing of current open positions please visit https://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

WGN-TV IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

MAY 2020 UPDATE: WGN-TV’s internships are not available for Summer 2020. You may visit the Nexstar Career Portal @ https://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ for a listing of our available internships for Fall 2020.