Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago

WGN-TV is Chicago’s leader in integrated marketing solutions because we’re focused on only one thing… getting you results.

We know you have tons of options when it comes to marketing your company, event or service. That’s why we focus on the idea.

Once we have your objectives coupled with a creative plan, we use Nexstar Inc.’s powerful portfolio of products to produce new leads. It’s what our staff dedicates each day to doing… and we always make a promise to continue earning the business of our partners every single day.

Here are just some of the products we can use to reach your goals…

WGN-TV News & WGN-TV Digital Livestream

WGNTV.com

WGN-TV Weather Center

WGN-TV Weather App

Plus radio, outdoor… the list goes on. Premium opportunities are open right now.

We’ll contact you about your goals and objectives, and we’ll decide together on the best marketing plan. If we don’t have what you need, we’ll be more than happy to connect you to the people that do.

We’re proud to be ‘Chicago’s Very Own’ and are excited you’re taking the time to research WGN-TV.

To advertise, contact Jeff Shaw at 773-883-3386 or via the form below…

For all other inquiries, please go to our website’s “Contact” page.