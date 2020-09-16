Yes, and… An Improvised Gala to benefit Gilda’s Club Chicago

Now more than ever, Gilda’s Club Chicago needs your help to keep our Virtual Programs going.

When the pandemic struck, Gilda’s Club switched their in-person cancer support programs to be delivered virtually into members’ homes.

To support us, please join us at our free, virtual event Yes, and… An Improvised Gala Friday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m.

You can register here

This fundraiser will help Gilda’s Club continue to provide virtual programs for anyone impacted by cancer.

Produced by Second City, the show will star current Second City members and feature many special guest appearances. You can also bid in our silent auction starting September 16th by visiting https://event.gives/yesand/items.

Gilda’s Club provides free emotional and social support to anyone impacted by cancer including family members, loved ones and caregivers. Your support will help us help those families.