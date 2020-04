CHICAGO — Television and radio stations throughout Illinois are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger and food bank shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Illinois broadcasters, in partnership with Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, encourage their viewers and listeners to contribute monetary donations that will go a long way to bolster dwindling food supplies at area food banks.

Corporations and individuals looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food hardship can contribute at: