WGN-TV will be celebrating Founder’s Day of Caring this Friday June 16.

All 200 Nexstar and Nexstar-affiliated TV stations will be giving back with volunteer opportunities for its thousands of employees. From Washington to West Virginia, in a single day help is handed out in different ways. Whether it’s assisting a military veteran or feeding a neighborhood in need.

Although this is just one day of volunteer work, the hope is that it catches on and others are encouraged to do the same.

At WGN-TV, our help will go out to two worthwhile causes that help Chicagoans of all stripes. We will be hosting a staff blood drive for Vitalant, a blood services non-profit. Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services.

Additionally, WGN-TV staffers will be volunteering at Cradle to Crayons. In Chicago, one in two kids can’t afford appropriate clothing or adequate school supplies. Cradles to Crayons mission is clear: to provide children from birth through age 12 with the everyday essentials they need to thrive – at home, at school, and at play – a vision of a future free of childhood poverty.