Get ready for a night of fun, and free entertainment for a great cause.

The Holiday Heroes “Midway Mask-erade” promises to be an event for the whole family.

The LIVE streaming broadcast will be on Thursday, September 17th, beginning with pre-show messages and information at 6:45 pm and the main show at 7:00 pm.

Produced in a style reminiscent of the old Jerry Lewis MDA Telethons, this show will feature a series of worldclass variety acts.

Renown magician and comedian Ben Seidman headlines the night’s entertainment with a performance from Los Angeles. Performers from the Actors Gymnasium will add dramatic flare with circus-like routines including, an ensemble juggling act and a”twisty,” mind-boggling contortion routine.

WGN-TV’s very own, Paul Konrad, will emcee all the action. He’ll be joined by co-hosts, auctioneer, Greg “the G-MAN” Dellinger, and Holiday Heroes Executive Director Felicia Winiecki.

Additional offerings include musical numbers from regional favorite cover band, Sixteen Candles, and Jeff Tweedy from Wilco. In fact, Tweedy has prepared a special song just for this event.

A variety of high value items will be up for auction. Chicago-based, globetrotting Chef Charles Webb has donated a private party for 12 people, with a 6-course gourmet menu and wine pairings.

Perhaps one of the biggest attractions of the night will be the big raffle drawing. Hundreds of people from all over the country have purchased the chance to win a 5-bottle collection of the rarest bourbon on earth.

Pappy Van Winkle may sound like a funny name for a liquor, but the value of these bottles is no joke,

especially with each autographed by a Van Winkle family member.

All proceeds from the night of festivities will go to support the Holiday Heroes charity.



Holiday Heroes’ mission is to bring happiness and normalcy to hospitalized children and their families.



You can register to bid and donate at https://holidayheroes.wedoauctions.com or

https://holidayheroestv.com

The nonprofit operates in both the Chicago and Los Angeles areas with the goal of expanding and helping more children around the country.

Watching is easy from most any screen!



Please join our Holiday Heroes Mask-erade on September 17, 2020 at 6:45 pm by tuning into

our LIVE Stream on the platform of your choice!

On your SmartTV, computer, phone, or connected device of choice, please join us

on YouTube LIVE by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/C4rIR9GuTDc We also have a dedicated website carrying the LIVE broadcast stream. Please

visit www.holidayheroestv.com or simply holidayheroestv.com to access the site and then

click on the prominent video icon to begin playing the show. Finally, on your ROKU enabled TV or device, please search for and install the all

new “Holiday Heroes TV” channel. Once installed, feel free to view some of our videos

and on the night of our big event, click the LIVE thumbnail to begin viewing the broadcast.

We can’t wait to share a night of fun, friendship, and world-class entertainment all in support

of our mission to help hospitalized children and their families through their often difficult

journeys.