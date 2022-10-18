Walk to give summer back to children with cancer!

Sunrise Day Camp brings sunshine, laughter and happiness back to children struggling with cancer. All while allowing children to continue their medical treatment and enjoy the comfort and safety of their own homes at night…completely free of charge! October 30th, they’ll host their 1st annual Chicago fundraiser, SunriseWALKS, at beautiful Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich. The walk steps off at 10AM and ends with a finish line celebration and carnival.

Support their work and register to walk today! Visit https://www.sunrise-walks.org/chicago