WGN-TV to present presidential, vice presidential & Illinois 6th congressional district debates

CHICAGO – September 21, 2020 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air all three U.S. presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and the U.S. vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. All presidential and vice presidential debates will be preceded by half-hour digital-only specials previewing each debate at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

WGN-TV will also broadcast an Illinois 6th congressional district debate between Congressman Sean Casten, currently serving his first term, and Republican congressional candidate Jeanne Ives. The hour-long debate will be moderated by WGN News political reporter Tahman Bradley and WGN News political analyst Paul Lisnek. Lisnek and Bradley also host the weekly political roundup WGN-TV Political Report Sundays at 9am CT. Viewers can submit questions for the congressional debate at WGNTV.com/Politics until Thursday, October 8.

WGN-TV DEBATE SCHEDULE :

Tuesday, September 29 : WGN News: First Presidential Debate at 8pm CT (preceded by digital-only debate preview special at 7:30pm CT at WGNTV.com/Live)

WGN News: Vice Presidential Debate at 8pm CT (preceded by digital-only debate preview special at 7:30pm CT at WGNTV.com/Live)

WGN News: Illinois 6th Congressional District Debate at 7pm CT (highlights replayed on WGN-TV Political Report on Sunday, October 11 at 9am CT)

WGN News: Second Presidential Debate at 8pm CT (preceded by digital-only debate preview special at 7:30pm CT at WGNTV.com/Live)

WGN News: Third Presidential Debate at 8pm CT (preceded by digital-only debate preview special at 7:30pm CT at WGNTV.com/Live)

All broadcasts will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

