WGN-TV to air “WGN News Special: Vaccinating Illinois”

CHICAGO, February 10, 2021 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN News Special: Vaccinating Illinois” (LIVE) on Thursday, February 11 from 7-7:30pm CT. WGN News anchor & Medical Watch reporter Dina Bair and guest Dr. Allison Arwady (Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health) will present the facts about COVID-19 vaccinations and answer viewers’ questions and concerns.

The special will focus on the latest regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, the science behind vaccination, the vaccination rollout; and will feature a discussion with Dr. Arwady, who has been leading the charge in the fight against COVID-19 in Chicago.

The broadcast will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

