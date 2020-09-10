WGN-TV to air season 6 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash’ Saturday nights beginning September 19

CHICAGO, September 10, 2020— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the sixth season of Backstory with Larry Potash, with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning September 19 at 10:30pm CT. Larry explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm CT on WGN-TV. All broadcasts of Backstory with Larry Potash are also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. In addition, select stories from Season 6 episodes will be available the week after each episode airs. And new this season, the podcast will feature all-new digital-only stories.

Some of Season 6’s topics will include:

The unheralded stars of baseball’s Negro leagues who paved the way for Jackie Robinson.

A Texas border town with secret tunnels from over 100 years ago. Why were they built? And what can they tell us about America’s past?

The Chicago bootlegger king who purportedly was the inspiration for “The Great Gatsby.”

The story of the secret federal agent who infiltrated the 1860s KKK.

The unlikely political alliances that propelled Abraham Lincoln to power.

