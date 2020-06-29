WGN-TV to Air “GN Sports: Voices for Change”

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 — On Wednesday, July 1 at 7pm, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “GN Sports: Voices for Change,” a half-hour special featuring Chicago athletes and police discussing racial inequality, the social justice movement and suggested steps at moving forward.

WGN News sports anchor Jarrett Payton will host the special, with guests Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs, former Chicago Bear Sam Acho, Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

